Discount on iPhone, MacBook, iPad and more: Vijay Sales kicks off Apple Days Sale; see prices and offers

Apple enthusiasts have a reason to celebrate as Vijay Sales brings back its much-anticipated Apple Days Sale. From 29th December 2024 to 5th January 2025, the electronics retail giant is offering exciting discounts, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses across its 140+ stores and online platform.

The sale features incredible deals on Apple’s latest devices, including the iPhone 16 Pro Series, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more. Older models, like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13, are also available at attractive prices, making it an ideal time for upgrades or gifting.

Deals on iPhones

• iPhone 16 (128GB): ₹66,900 (₹4,000 instant discount with ICICI, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards).

• iPhone 16 Pro (128GB): ₹1,03,900 (₹3,000 instant discount).

• iPhone 14 (128GB): ₹48,990 (₹1,000 instant discount).

• iPhone 13 (128GB): ₹42,900 (₹1,000 instant discount).

Offers on iPads and MacBooks

• iPad 10th Gen: ₹29,499 (₹3,000 instant discount).

• MacBook Air with M1 chip: ₹63,890 (₹5,000 instant discount).

• MacBook Pro with M4 chip: ₹1,47,900 (₹5,000 instant discount).

Apple Watches and AirPods

• Apple Watch Series 10: ₹41,099 (₹2,500 instant discount).

• AirPods 4: ₹11,249 (₹1,000 instant discount).

Special Offers and Loyalty Benefits

• Exchange Bonuses: Up to ₹10,000 on eligible devices.

• Clearance Sale on Demo Units: iPhone 13 starts at ₹32,900, and MacBook Air M3 from ₹79,000.

• Protect+ Schemes: Up to 20% off on Apple Care and device protection plans.

• MyVS Loyalty Program: Earn 0.75% loyalty points, redeemable as ₹1 per point on future purchases.

Nilesh Gupta, Director of Vijay Sales, commented, “We are thrilled to bring back the Apple Days Sale, a celebration of cutting-edge technology and incredible value. With unbeatable deals and exchange bonuses, this is the perfect opportunity for Apple enthusiasts to upgrade their devices and start the New Year in style."