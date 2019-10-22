Diwali with Mi Sale: Check discounts on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, Mi LED TV 4A PRO, other products

Mi is offering massive discounts across its products as part of its Diwali sale. The Diwali with Mi Sale started on October 21 and will wrap up on October 25. The company is offering up to Rs 12,000 off on select phones and as much as Rs 10,000 off on select TVs.

There are offers on phones, TVs, other products such as Bluetooth speakers, security cameras, earphones, car chargers and clothing. Here are some of the deals being offered:

Offers on phones:

Diwali with Mi Sale is offering up to Rs 3,000 off on the Redmi 7, while the flagship phone, Poco F1 is being offered at up to Rs 12,000 off. The prices for these phones are Rs 6,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively.

Redmi K20 is being offered at Rs 3,000 off and is being rolled out for Rs 19,999. Redmi K20 Pro is being offered at Rs 4,000 off and is being rolled out at Rs 24,999 instead of the usual retail price of Rs 28,999.

Redmi Note 7 Pro is being offered at Rs 11,999 instead of Rs 15,999, while Redmi Y3 and Redmi Note 7S are being offered at Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively. The company is rolling out Mi A3 at Rs 12,999 instead of Rs 14,999.

Offers on TVs:

There are some good deals for TVs as well. Mi LED TV 4A PRO 80cm is being offered at Rs 3,500 off and is now priced at Rs 11,499. Mi LED TV 4A PRO 108cm is being offered at Rs 5,000 off and is priced at Rs 20,999.

Mi is offering Rs 10,000 off on Mi LED TV 4A PRO 138.8 cm. This variant is now priced at Rs 39,999, instead of Rs 49,999.

Offers on other products:

Mi is offering Rs 400 off on the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i, which is now priced at Rs 799. Mi Earphones are now priced at Rs 499 after a discount of Rs 500. Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones are being offered at Rs 1,599, which is a cut of Rs 600.

Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p is being offered at Rs 800 off for Rs 1,499. Mi Band 3 is now available for Rs 1,599 after a discount of Rs 600.

Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 is being offered at Rs 699, instead of Rs 899 at a discount of Rs 200. As for the Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic, it is being offered at Rs 500 off for Rs 1,299.

