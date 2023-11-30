‘Taking a strong stance…’: Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma weighs in on deepfake menace

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder of Paytm, shared his insights on the burgeoning issue of deepfakes. He highlighted the transformative potential of AI, indicating that Paytm aspires to evolve into an AI-driven financial services entity within the next three to five years. Sharma commended the Indian government for taking a resolute stand against platforms facilitating the propagation of deepfakes.

Sharma told ANI, "AI is poised to revolutionise our daily lives. Our focus will shift towards becoming an AI-centric financial services provider, embedding AI seamlessly into our product and platform functionalities."

“I laude the Indian government for taking a strong stance against platforms exploiting deepfakes,” he added.

He underscored the inevitability of AI's integration into various facets of Paytm's operations, envisaging a transition from being labelled solely a mobile payment or internet technology financial services company to an AI-driven entity.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police's pursuit of Meta, the parent company of Instagram, for data related to a deepfake video involving actress Rashmika Mandanna has hit a roadblock. The contentious video, depicting an individual donning a black outfit entering an elevator, had been manipulated using sophisticated AI techniques to superimpose Mandanna's face onto the original subject. Despite police's previous attempts to procure information regarding the Instagram account responsible for disseminating the 'deepfake', Meta has conveyed its inability to furnish specific account details.

In response to the 'deepfake' controversy, an FIR was filed under Sections 465 and 469 of the Indian Penal Code, accompanied by Sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) catalysed the legal action, emphasising the video's potential to malign the actress's reputation.

