‘Do you sell cars?’: Elon Musk pokes fun at Jaguar's new ad, see company's reply

British luxury automaker Jaguar launched a striking new logo and rebranding campaign on Tuesday, but its futuristic ad has sparked confusion among fans and critics alike. The campaign features bold visuals, vibrant taglines such as “live vivid,” “delete ordinary,” and “break moulds,” and a diverse cast of models in techno-inspired outfits. Strikingly, the campaign makes no mention of Jaguar’s iconic vehicles, focusing instead on abstract and futuristic aesthetics.

Even billionaire Elon Musk joined the chorus of puzzled social media users, tweeting, “Do you sell cars?” Jaguar responded with a cheeky reply, inviting Musk to an event in Miami: “Yes. We’d love to show you. Join us for a cuppa on 2nd December. Warmest regards, Jaguar.”

The rebranding effort is part of Jaguar’s broader push toward an all-electric lineup by 2025. The automaker revealed a sleek new logo, stylised as “JaGUar,” blending uppercase and lowercase letters in a minimalist design. Jaguar described the new logo as “a powerful celebration of modernism – geometric form, symmetry and simplicity – demonstrating the unexpected by seamlessly blending upper and lowercase characters in visual harmony.”

The rebranding reflects Jaguar’s ambition to redefine itself in the electric vehicle (EV) space. By 2025, the company plans to phase out internal combustion engines entirely and offer a fully electrified range.

The campaign’s heavy emphasis on style over substance has drawn ridicule on social media, with many users questioning why the ad lacks cars altogether.

One user commented, “Umm where are the cars in this ad? Is this for fashion?” Another wrote, “This is beyond ridiculous. Where are the cars? This will cause me to not go forward with y’all when it’s time to trade mine in. What a joke you’ve become.”

Some loyal Jaguar fans lamented the brand’s apparent departure from its legacy as a British engineering icon. A commenter remarked, “Bye Jaguar, it was nice knowing you. To think, you were once the pinnacle of British motor engineering.”

The automaker is expected to reveal more about its future plans during the December 2 event in Miami, which Jaguar teased in its response to Musk. The campaign may be the beginning of a larger rollout highlighting the brand’s electric vehicles, which are slated to debut in 2025.