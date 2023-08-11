Does your OnePlus phone has green line display issue? Company announces free screen replacement

Several OnePlus users have encountered an occurrence of green lights displaying on their screens. In a bid to reassure its customer base, the company has unveiled a fresh initiative aimed specifically at addressing the issue of screens exhibiting a green tint. A significant number of OnePlus users based in India have raised concerns about a green line emerging on their phone screens after a certain period of ownership.

Taking into account OnePlus' substantial popularity in India and its rapid expansion within the region, the company has rolled out a new policy tailored for Indian users. A representative from OnePlus has confirmed that all impacted phones will now be covered by a lifetime screen warranty. Moreover, certain users might also qualify for discounts on upgrades.

In simple terms, any OnePlus device afflicted by the green tint screen problem will now be eligible for a complimentary screen replacement.

"We realise that this issue has caused a great deal of inconvenience to the affected users, and we apologize for it. In line with our unwavering commitment, we encourage users to visit the nearest OnePlus service centre for device diagnosis, and we will provide free screen replacement for all devices affected by the situation. On select OnePlus 8 and 9 Series devices, we are also offering a voucher that will provide the user with a fair percentage of the device value to upgrade to a new OnePlus device,” a OnePlus spokesperson confirmed.

