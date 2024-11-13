scorecardresearch
Dogecoin price jumps post Donald Trump's US election win and Elon Musk hype

Dogecoin’s value remains resilient despite turbulence in the cryptocurrency market, with investors eagerly anticipating the coin’s next price direction.

Elon Musk-backed Dogecoin has zoomed nearly 30 per cent in the 24 hours. The meme-token has nearly doubled its value in the last one week. Elon Musk-backed Dogecoin has zoomed nearly 30 per cent in the 24 hours. The meme-token has nearly doubled its value in the last one week.

As of today, Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at approximately $0.36, maintaining a steady position even as other major cryptocurrencies experience heightened volatility. This price level reflects Dogecoin’s relative strength in a market often shaken by regulatory updates and economic uncertainties. Donald Trump’s win in the US elections has also led to increased interest in digital assets, including Dogecoin, as investors anticipate a regulatory environment that could be more crypto-friendly.

Elon Musk, a long-time supporter of Dogecoin, has also indirectly contributed to the coin’s recent stability. Known for his past statements boosting Dogecoin’s value, Musk’s influence continues to resonate with the cryptocurrency community. Although he has not made any new statements regarding Dogecoin specifically, his involvement in high-profile initiatives, including his advisory role in Trump’s upcoming administration, has sparked speculation about a potential surge in digital assets aligned with Musk’s interests.

Dogecoin, known for its origins as a meme coin, has proven its staying power, especially during 2024’s earlier crypto rally. The coin’s low price and community-driven appeal continue to attract investors, making it a popular choice for newcomers to the crypto space.

One of the key drivers behind Dogecoin’s stability at $0.36 is its loyal fan base and ongoing support from influential figures, including Elon Musk. Although Musk hasn’t made recent statements about Dogecoin, his prior endorsements have helped cement the coin’s place in the market. Additionally, DOGE’s position as an accessible, low-cost asset makes it attractive to a wide range of investors.

Dogecoin’s enduring presence in the market, despite its origins as a joke, underscores the power of community and brand recognition in the cryptocurrency landscape.

Dogecoin has seen a remarkable rally, soaring from $0.15 to $0.43 over the past week, marking its highest value in over three years. The Shiba Inu-themed memecoin gained 12% on Tuesday alone, fueled by optimism following Donald Trump’s recent election victory. Dogecoin’s rally has also seen it leap past XRP to become the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, significantly outpacing even Bitcoin’s recent gains.

The Trump effect on Dogecoin isn’t limited to the President-elect’s crypto-friendly stance. Musk even tweeted Trump's statement on a new Department of Government Efficiency (nicknamed “D.O.G.E.”)—a move that has only fueled the Dogecoin frenzy. 

The broader crypto market has rallied alongside Dogecoin, with Bitcoin continuing to break records and other Shiba Inu-themed coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bonk experiencing gains of 36% and 46%, respectively, over the last week. Crypto prediction markets had heavily favoured Trump, and his victory appears to be giving the entire digital asset space a boost as investors anticipate a pro-crypto administration.

Published on: Nov 13, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
