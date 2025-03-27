Optoma unveils world’s first 5000-lumen Dolby Vision certified 4K UHD projector for home cinema

Optoma, the globally recognised leader in DLP® projector technology, has introduced the UHC70LV 4K UHD projector, the world’s first home cinema projector certified with Dolby Vision technology. Unveiled on March 26, 2025, in New Delhi, this advanced projector is aimed at bringing cinema-quality visuals to home entertainment systems.

The UHC70LV is the first projector of its kind to boast certifications for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode. Designed to enhance the viewing experience for film enthusiasts and professionals alike, the new device offers lifelike imagery with a 3,200,000:1 contrast ratio and brightness levels of up to 5,000 lumens.

“The UHC70LV meets the need for a projector with flexible features to personalise content viewing while delivering higher brightness and contrast, HDMI 2.1 with 4K 120HZ, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), dual laser and amazing 95% DCI-P3 color accuracy for the professional installation market and home cinema enthusiasts,” said Vijay Sharma, Managing Director at Optoma Technology (I) Pvt. Ltd. “This new model brings a first-of-its-kind full suite of certifications including Dolby Vision®, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode for unrivalled cinematic images at home.”

The UHC70LV projector delivers an immersive visual experience by utilising Dolby Vision, which optimises brightness, contrast, and colour for every frame. HDR10+ enhances the content further by improving dynamic range and colour precision, ensuring more detailed and vibrant visuals.

The projector also features PureEngine™ Ultra, a suite of technologies designed by Optoma’s colour specialists to enhance colour saturation, luminance, detail, and contrast. PureMotion’s advanced frame interpolation technology eliminates motion blur and image judder for smoother visuals during high-paced scenes.

With HDMI 2.1 support, the UHC70LV can achieve 4K resolution at 120Hz, making it compatible with the latest gaming consoles and high-definition content. Additional features include dual laser projection, instant startup and shutdown, and up to 30,000 hours of maintenance-free operation in Eco Mode.

The UHC70LV projector is also equipped with Dolby Atmos pass-through via eARC, allowing it to deliver multidimensional sound through an external soundbar or AVR. It further supports 3D sound formats, enhancing the overall theatre-like experience.

Additionally, the projector comes with user-friendly installation features such as 1.6x zoom, geometric correction, vertical and horizontal lens shift, and 360-degree projection capabilities, making it versatile enough for various home setups.

The Optoma UHC70LV is available at an estimated price of Rs. 7,50,000. For more details, interested customers can visit the official website at Optoma India.