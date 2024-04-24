Driverless cars, fake human skin: Props from this popular sci-fi show are being auctioned online

HBO's popular show Westworld is not getting another season despite tremendous demand. But fans of the series can still get something positive out of this development. They have a chance to own a piece of the show's history. Heritage Auctions is set to auction off an array of props and costumes from the series, including some of its most iconic items which could be classified as collector's items.

The auction will feature a diverse collection of memorabilia that brought the fictional world to life. Key items include Dolores’ well-known blue dress and a prototype host designed with a Vitruvian ring, evoking the intricate design of the series' androids. Also available are four electric motorbikes used in the action-packed sequences of Westworld's third season.

Some of the more interesting picks are the driverless cars (which were built with a hidden section for the human driver), and even the fake human-like skin that was used to highlight Dolores' underlying metallic structure in the show. The suit of the 'man-in-black' is also being auctioned.

The rise and fall of Westworld

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, "Westworld" premiered in 2016, based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 film of the same name. The show is set around the year 2050 in a Wild West-themed amusement park populated by android “hosts.” It quickly captivated audiences with its complex narratives and philosophical musings on artificial intelligence and humanity. Despite its initial success and a strong fanbase, the show saw declining ratings over the years, which led to its cancellation before the anticipated fifth season.

Cast and Fan Reactions

The cancellation came as a shock to many, including the cast. Evan Rachel Wood, who portrayed the character Dolores, described the cancellation as “devastating” and “awful” for both the cast and fans. Nonetheless, there is a lingering hope among the show's creators and its ensemble that the series may find a way to properly conclude its story in the future.