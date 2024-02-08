Drone Port to come up in Hyderabad for training drone pilots; check details here

Plans have been unveiled for the establishment of a Drone Port in Hyderabad. The announcement was made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, following discussions with officials.

The proposed Drone Port, earmarked for construction at the Pharma City, will span 20 acres of land. It aims to address the growing demand for pilot training and facilitate trials for drone manufacturing companies.

The initiative stems from concerns raised by the Telangana State Aviation Academy, highlighting the challenges of conducting training at Hyderabad Airport amidst escalating air traffic.

In a bid to bolster expertise in the field, the Telangana State Aviation Academy has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ISRO's National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC). This partnership aims to offer advanced training for drone pilots.

The agreement, formalised in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, outlines comprehensive training modules covering drone piloting, data management, and analysis.

Under the collaboration, NRSC scientists and drone pilots will undergo a specialised 15-day training course focusing on data analysis, processing, and mapping at the Academy.

The surge in drone usage across various sectors, notably agriculture, underscores the significance of such training initiatives. Drones are increasingly deployed for tasks such as fertiliser and pesticide spraying, offering efficiency gains for farmers and employment opportunities for Self-Help Groups.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stressed the importance of extending training to government officials, from Tehsildars upwards, to enhance awareness and utilisation of drone technology.

Commending the innovative approach to drone training, ISRO Chief S Somanath lauded Telangana Aviation Academy's track record of excellence, having received the best aviation award in the country 12 times.

In addition to the Drone Port project, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to address the renovation needs of Warangal Airport. Plans include exploring the feasibility of restoring damaged runways to facilitate commercial operations.

Furthermore, efforts are underway to consult with the Airports Authority regarding the establishment of an airport in the Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam areas, identified as conducive for airfield development.

Ankit Kumar, CEO of Skye Air, enthusiastically embraced the planned establishment of a Drone Port in Hyderabad, heralding it as a decisive step towards positioning India as a premier global hub for drone technology by 2030.

"The concept of Drone Port holds immense potential, particularly in addressing the critical need for skilled drone pilots to propel India's rapid integration of drones across diverse sectors. With India's evolving landscape embracing drones for varied applications such as delivery and aerial taxi services, the Drone Port emerges as a vital platform for startups to test and refine their models for scaled deployments. Positioned amidst a thriving industrial landscape, the Drone Port is poised to catalyze synergies across various sectors, driving forward innovative applications of drone technology and propelling India towards a future where drones are integral to fostering efficiency, innovation, and progress," he told Business Today.