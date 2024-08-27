scorecardresearch
Dua Lipa concert pre-sale kicks off with Zomato's new ticket resale feature

Zomato has introduced a new ticket resale feature on its app, coinciding with the pre-sale of Dua Lipa's concert in Mumbai. This feature, 'Book Now, Sell Anytime,' offers fans more flexibility when buying tickets.

The global pop sensation that she said can’t wait to return in November 2024 to perform for an incredible audience at the Zomato Feeding India Concert. The global pop sensation that she said can’t wait to return in November 2024 to perform for an incredible audience at the Zomato Feeding India Concert.

Zomato has launched a new ticket resale feature on its app just in time for the pre-sale of the highly anticipated Dua Lipa concert in Mumbai. This feature, named "Book Now, Sell Anytime," is the first of its kind in India, offering flexibility when purchasing tickets to live events.

How the new feature works
With the "Book Now, Sell Anytime" feature, users can:

-Purchase tickets: Grab tickets as soon as they go live on the Zomato app.
-Resell tickets: If plans change, users can list their tickets for resale at a price of their choice, within a cap of twice the current ticket price.
-Transfer ticket: Once the ticket is sold, Zomato cancels the original ticket and issues a new one to the buyer, ensuring a secure transaction.
-Receive payment: The seller receives the full resale amount, minus applicable taxes, directly to their preferred payment method.

To avoid issues like ticket scalping, Zomato has implemented restrictions:

-Users can list up to 10 tickets per category.
-The resale price is capped at twice the ongoing ticket phase price on the app.
-This new feature goes live on September 30th, 2024, with the Zomato Feeding India Concert being the first event to offer it.

Concert details
The Zomato Feeding India Concert, headlined by global pop star Dua Lipa, will be held on November 30th, 2024, at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai. The event will also feature performances by artists like Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder. Proceeds from the concert will support Zomato's initiative to combat hunger and malnutrition in India, contributing to the global goal of achieving Zero Hunger by 2030.

Ticket Sales Information
Pre-Sale: Available now exclusively for HSBC cardholders.
General Sales: Begin on August 29th via the Zomato app.

Published on: Aug 27, 2024, 2:11 PM IST
