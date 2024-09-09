Apple iPhone 16 launch to happen in few hours from now; here's what to expect and how to watch LIVE

Apple is just hours away from unveiling the iPhone 16 series at its highly anticipated “Glowtime” event, set to take place today, September 9, at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 p.m. IST) at Apple Park. As always, the world is watching, and this year’s launch promises some big changes—literally.

Apple seems to be going large this year. The iPhone 16 Pro models are rumoured to come with significantly bigger screens: a 6.3-inch display for the iPhone 16 Pro and a whopping 6.9-inch for the Pro Max. But it’s not just about size—the new models are expected to feature ultra-thin bezels, delivering an even more immersive viewing experience.

The Apple iPhone 16 launch event can be streamed live via Apple’s official website, Apple’s YouTube channel and Apple TV app. You can also use the embed below to stream the event:



For those sticking with the standard models, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will likely keep the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes from last year. However, all iPhone 16 models are expected to get a boost in display efficiency, thanks to cutting-edge Samsung technology that promises more power with less energy.

Apple is doubling down on artificial intelligence this year. The iPhone 16 series will introduce “Apple Intelligence” features, a suite of AI-powered tools that aim to make your smartphone even smarter. We’re talking about deep ChatGPT integration, a sharper and more responsive Siri, and advanced message editing capabilities—all running on iOS 18.

These AI improvements, first teased at Apple’s WWDC 2024, aren’t just gimmicks. Expect them to become key parts of the iPhone experience, making everything from voice commands to text editing feel faster and more intuitive.

One of last year’s most talked-about features—the Action button—is now going mainstream. Initially exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models, this customisable button will now be included across the entire iPhone 16 lineup. It’s designed to let users quickly access apps or perform actions with just a tap or a press.

For the photography fans, there’s more. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to debut a new Capture button that’s optimised for taking photos and videos. This pressure-sensitive button will make snapping shots easier, especially in landscape mode, and will allow different functions based on how hard you press it.

Apple isn’t holding back on camera improvements this year. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are rumoured to come equipped with a 5x telephoto lens, offering far better zoom than previous models. This was previously a Pro Max exclusive, but now it’s being made more accessible.

And there’s more: anti-reflective lens technology could be in the mix, meaning your photos will have less glare and look even sharper, even in tricky lighting conditions.

Underneath all these shiny new features is some serious power. All four iPhone 16 models will run on Apple’s next-gen A18 chip, which promises faster processing speeds and greater energy efficiency. The Pro models, of course, are getting something a little extra—a souped-up version called the A18 Bionic Pro, which should offer even more muscle for power users.

If Apple sticks to its usual routine, you won’t have to wait long to get your hands on the iPhone 16. Preorders could go live this Friday, September 13, with the phones expected to hit stores by the third week of September.

To add some extra flair, Apple may be rolling out new colours for the iPhone 16 series. The Pro models are rumoured to come in a sleek new rose finish, while the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus might debut in white, replacing last year’s yellow option.

With just a few hours left until the big reveal, excitement is through the roof. Apple’s iPhone 16 series is shaping up to be one of the biggest (literally) and smartest upgrades yet.