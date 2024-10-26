scorecardresearch
Dyson’s new Big Ball vacuum rolls into India with self-righting tech, powerful suction; see price

Dyson introduces its most powerful corded vacuum, the Dyson Big Ball, designed to make deep cleaning efficient and hassle-free with advanced tech features.

Dyson has launched its latest corded vacuum, the Dyson Big Ball, in India, promising a new level of cleaning efficiency with advanced features like self-righting technology and 205 AW suction power. Priced at ₹29,900, this vacuum combines Dyson’s signature ball technology for smooth navigation around tight spaces, making it a strong contender in India’s home cleaning market.

A standout feature of the Big Ball vacuum is its self-righting capability—a solution to the common annoyance of vacuums toppling over during use. With this technology, the vacuum can automatically right itself if knocked over, allowing users to clean uninterrupted, especially around tricky furniture arrangements.

Superior Suction and Dust Collection

Equipped with Dyson’s Radial Root Cyclone Technology, the Big Ball offers 205 AW of suction power to capture fine dust and dirt across various surfaces. The vacuum’s bagless design, paired with a large 1.6-litre bin, makes it suitable for extended cleaning sessions without the hassle of frequent bin emptying. The no-touch bin emptying feature ensures a hygienic cleaning experience, requiring just a single action to release dirt without direct contact.

Designed for Indian Homes

With an extendable wand reaching up to 125 cm, the Dyson Big Ball is built to tackle high areas like curtains, ceilings, and shelves. The vacuum also features a carbon-fibre turbine head, specially designed for optimal performance across all floor types, from carpets to hard floors, catering to the varied flooring in Indian households. Additional tools include a mattress tool and combi tool, which make it versatile enough for everything from furniture to stair cleaning.

No Maintenance Hassles

The Big Ball vacuum is bagless and does not require filter maintenance, making it a low-maintenance choice. Dyson assures no loss of suction, even as the dust bin fills up, promising consistent performance throughout each cleaning session.

Available on Dyson’s official site and in Dyson Demo stores across India, the Dyson Big Ball comes with a 5-year warranty, including 2 years of accidental damage protection.

Published on: Oct 26, 2024, 6:27 PM IST
