Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Elon Musk allows 2-hour videos on Twitter and people are already posting full movies

Elon Musk allows 2-hour videos on Twitter and people are already posting full movies

Elon Musk has announced that users will soon be able to make voice, video calls via Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that all the Twitter Blue subscribers will now be able to upload 2-hour-long videos on the platform setting the limit to 8GB. While many users are excited to upload films and more videos after the announcement, many are still confused about who will watch 2-hour long videos.

Just after the announcement, one user (@coinbill_) uploaded the much-popular animated film Shrek 3 on Twitter. He responded to Elon Musk’s tweet with a screenshot of the film. It was later taken down by the Twitter team due to copyright issues.

With the new feature, it is speculated that platforms like YouTube and Netflix will be impacted. One user wrote “R.I.P YouTube” while another wrote, “New Netflix”.

Here’s how Twitterati has reacted to the 2-hour-long video announcement on the micro-blogging platform.

In addition to this, Elon Musk has also announced that users will soon be able to make voice and video calls to anyone on the platform from all around the world. As per his tweet, “Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai's childhood home in Chennai sold to Tamil actor C Manikandan

Misread 'xx' as kisses: IT worker accuses boss of sexual harassment

Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ smartphones launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

Published on: May 19, 2023, 3:34 PM IST
