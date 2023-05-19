Elon Musk allows 2-hour videos on Twitter and people are already posting full movies

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that all the Twitter Blue subscribers will now be able to upload 2-hour-long videos on the platform setting the limit to 8GB. While many users are excited to upload films and more videos after the announcement, many are still confused about who will watch 2-hour long videos.

Just after the announcement, one user (@coinbill_) uploaded the much-popular animated film Shrek 3 on Twitter. He responded to Elon Musk’s tweet with a screenshot of the film. It was later taken down by the Twitter team due to copyright issues.

With the new feature, it is speculated that platforms like YouTube and Netflix will be impacted. One user wrote “R.I.P YouTube” while another wrote, “New Netflix”.

Here’s how Twitterati has reacted to the 2-hour-long video announcement on the micro-blogging platform.

Elon said we can up load 2 hours of video on Twitter now. Watch out Twitter. Here I come. pic.twitter.com/eWe4LB1Uxk May 18, 2023

Omg, does this mean I’m going to be a movie star now ? pic.twitter.com/cVDiGEhHRn — Pepe ze Pleb (@pleb_ze) May 18, 2023

Welcome to Tweetube pic.twitter.com/C7yU0nkvGo — Irfan Aslam (@irfanaslamnet) May 18, 2023

YouTube right now: pic.twitter.com/d0SoZwANRJ — L E S E D I (@_Hybreed_) May 18, 2023

im going to upload Titanic the whole movie 😜😅 pic.twitter.com/wwkWGqEWs0 — Jesus👾 (@JesuslVivas) May 18, 2023

Sweet. When can we monetize them? — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) May 18, 2023

Waiting for a day when movies will be released on twitter instead of Amazon prime or Netflix — BHK🇮🇳 (@BHKtweets) May 18, 2023

R I P YouTube 😹😹 — Hardik Bhavsar (@Bitt2DA) May 18, 2023

Me after watching for 1 minute pic.twitter.com/5RsiFpMwLP — Cloudz ☁️ (@FamousCloudzz) May 18, 2023

In addition to this, Elon Musk has also announced that users will soon be able to make voice and video calls to anyone on the platform from all around the world. As per his tweet, “Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.”

