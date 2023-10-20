Elon Musk announces plans for 2 new subscription plans on X; check details

Elon Musk has announced that the X (formerly Twitter) will soon introduce two new subscription tiers. The micro-blogging platform will introduce one lower-cost option that will have all the premium features but with advertisements. On the other hand, the more expensive plan will also stop ads from showing up on your feed.

In a tweet, Elon Musk said, “Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon. One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads.”

The announcement comes days after X started a pilot of charging a $1-a-year 'Not-a-bot' subscription plan for users in New Zealand and the Philippines

Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon.



One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2023

Twitter only had a single subscription model so far under the X Pro monicker. The X Pro is priced at Rs 650 for a month when purchased via the website. The subscriber will have to pay Rs 900 if they subscribe via the iOS or Android application of X.

Not-a-bot Plan

Earlier this week, Elon Musk confirmed that the company is testing a subscription plan called 'Not-a-bot'. This is essentially how Musk plans to deal with the problem of bots on X. Under this plan, the user needs to just pay $1 (Rs 82) a year to get access to the basic features of the app. If the user doesn't pay this amount their profile will turn into 'read-only'. They will not be able to like, comment and post from their account.

Also read: Elon Musk loses $16.1 billion as Tesla shares tumble on weak Q3 performance

Also read: Elon Musk an 'Engineer,' Bill Gates a 'Leader': New research reveals founder personality traits