Elon Musk reveals which iPhone 15 he's buying; netizens ask for an 'XPhone' instead

Apple iPhone 15 series is now available for purchase globally. Tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced that he is buying a new iPhone 15 model for himself because he finds the camera ‘incredible’. This comes after Apple CEO Tim Cook shared pictures with photographers Stephen Wilkes and Reuben Wu on X, formerly known as Twitter. The two had clicked pictures of summer in Rhode Island and deserts of Utah with the new iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Commenting on this post on X, Musk wrote, “The beauty of iPhone pictures & video is incredible.” In another post, Cook talked about the newly-launched devices going on sale at Apple Fifth Avenue. Responding to this post, Musk confirmed that he is buying one for himself.

The beauty of iPhone pictures & video is incredible — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2023

Cook wrote, “Loved celebrating our incredible new lineup of products today at Apple Fifth Avenue. Around the world, the all-new iPhone 15 family, first carbon-neutral models of Apple Watch, and the latest AirPods are here, and they’ve never been more essential!” To this Musk replied, “I’m buying one!”

Several users commented on Musk’s post. One user wrote, “It’s going to be a good purchase.” while another said, “The camera on the 15 Pro Max is absolutely amazing! 5X optical zoom is pretty nice! … as is natural titanium.”

Many users on X started asking for an ‘XPhone’ and Tesla Phone. One user quipped, “I think when Elon says he buys something, he means the whole company... Bye Bye iPhone and Hello XPhone.” Another wrote, “Elon why don’t you make an XPhone?”

I think when Elon says he buys something, he mean the whole company... Bye Bye iPhone and Hello XPhone September 23, 2023

Elon why don’t you make an XPhone? — Pratik (@fake_engineer7) September 22, 2023

Apple iPhone 15 series India price

In India, Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900 respectively. They are available in Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green and Black colour options.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, on the other hand, are available at a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900 respectively. They have been launched in Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium and Black Titanium colour variants.

All iPhone 15 models are now available for purchase in India on Apple Store online and offline as well as on Amazon and Flipkart.

