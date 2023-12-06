Elon Musk says he can't play GTA because he can’t commit virtual crimes; netizens react

Rockstar Games recently released its Grand Theft Auto VI trailer for the fans but tech billionaire Elon Musk spoiled their moment in the sunshine. According to Musk, he is highly unlikely to be picking a copy of the game because he cant commit virtual crimes. The game is set to come out on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S in 2025.

Notably, the recently released 90-second trailer of GTA franchise sent fans into frenzy. The entire GTA gaming series is known for extreme violence and the plot lines revolves around organised crime.

Here we go again.

Watch Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1 Now on YouTube: https://t.co/T0QOBDI4qM pic.twitter.com/Gc9bazNQID — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 5, 2023

Responding to an X employee who stated that he has never played GTA, Musk responded, saying he is not a fan of violence. He wrote, “Tried, but didn’t like doing crime. GTA5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn’t do it.”

While many made fun of Musk’s statement, one X user wrote, “Did you follow the traffic laws and stop at all the red lights”, “No way this tweet is actually real”, others stated that it is just a game. Another X user wrote, “It’s a video game. The whole point of video games is to do things you can’t do in real life”, while another X user said, “You should really give it another shot man, the heist missions are a lot of fun.”

Here are a few hilarious reactions from GTA fans that you wouldn’t want to miss.

elon 3 minutes into the prologue mission when the cops show up pic.twitter.com/uqpRabs8Py — free ja (@drivesIowly) December 5, 2023

Did you follow the traffic laws and stop at all the red lights 🤣 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 5, 2023

No way this tweet is actually real pic.twitter.com/hNPiT8xNVb — Macaiyla (@macaiyla) December 5, 2023

Crying over pixels? — Alejandro Gómez (@SrAlexGomez) December 5, 2023

The teaser of the game revealed that it will take place in Miami-like Vice City. It will feature a female lead protagonist, Lucia, for the first time ever. She is seen in a prison at the start of the trailer. Lucia and her boyfriend are seen pulling off Bonnie-and-Clyde like heists in the teaser.

As per a statement by Rockstar Games, “Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet."

