Elon Musk to become world’s first trillionaire, followed by Gautam Adani, says new report

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is most likely to become the world’s first-ever trillionaire based on average annual growth rate in wealth, reported Informa Connect Academy. The Tesla, SpaceX CEO is currently the world’s richest man with a net worth of $251 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The Connect Academy forecasts that Musk will become a trillionaire in 2027. This is based on the prediction that his wealth continues to grow at an average rate of 110 per cent.

The report reveals that the second in line to reach the trillionaire status is India’s business magnate Guatam Adani who is the founder of Adani Group conglomerate. If his wealth continues to grow at an average rate of 123 per cent, he will become a trillionaire in 2028.

The third billionaire in the list is Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, is also expected to become a trillionaire in 2028, as per the report. His wealth has skyrocketed from $3 billion to over $90 billion in the last 5 years. To become a trillionaire, his wealth would have to continue growing at an average annual rate of 112 per cent.

With a current net worth of approximately $200 billion, Bernard Arnault, the head of LVMH, is on course to become a trillionaire by the end of the decade, potentially overtaking Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Notably, the report also reveals that Mukesh Ambani is likely to enter the Trillion Dollar Club in 2033 if he manages to grow his wealth at an average rate of 28.25 per cent. Notably, Ambani and Adani are the only Indians who made it to the “From Billionaire to Trillionaire” list. The list also includes Larry Page and Sergey Brin, founder of Google, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet, investor, Bill Gates, and more.

As per a report by CNBC, Since the emergence of the world's first billionaire, John D. Rockefeller, in 1916, the public has been captivated by the question of who might become the first trillionaire.