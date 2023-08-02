Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal hires four-legged employee ‘Bijlee’; see how netizens react

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal recently posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has hired a new employee at his company. As per the Ola Electric ID card shared in the viral post, the new dog employee is named 'Bijlee' which means electricity. The employee code of this new employee is '440V' which is the standard voltage used in electric systems.

The ID card states that her blood group is ‘Paw +ve' and the mode of communication is 'Slack'. The ID card reveals that her emergency contact is 'BA’s Office' referring to the Ola CEO. Bijlee’s location is stated as Ola Electric's Bengaluru office address, signifying her presence at the Koramangala branch.

The viral post has gathered 1,890 likes and 152K views on X. Some people praised this move by commenting, “Awesome Pawsome!” while another commented, “This is Bijlee’s world, we are all just living in it”. Some people indicated that Aggarwal is trying to imitate Elon Musk, who announced that his pet Shiba Inu, named Floki, is Twitter CEO. Here are a few reactions on X that you won’t want to miss.

With the added workforce in the form of Bijlee, Ola Electric is also amplifying the reach of its products. The comapny has announced it has opened the purchase window for Ola S1 Air. The electric scooter is currently available for Rs 1.09 lakh for buyers opting for pre-bookings. For others, it will cost Rs 10,000, bringing the price to Rs 1.19 lakh. The pre-booking window is open till August 15.

The highlights of Ola S1 Air includes a range of 125 km and top speed of 90 km/hr. It is available in 6 colours including Neon, Stellar Blue, Porcelain White, Midnight Blue, Liquid Silver and Coral Glam.

Ola S1 Air has 3 driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sports. As per Ola, the charging time is 5 hours and the charger offered with the scooter is a portable 750W unit. It will compete against TVS iQube and the upcoming Ather 450S.

