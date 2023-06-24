'Don't even trust nobody': Elon Musk tweets memes reflecting global concerns on Wagner Group's Russian mutiny

Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk recently joined the conversation surrounding the escalating security situation in Russia, where a mutiny led by the Wagner mercenary group has taken hold. In his own unique style, Musk shared a meme-tweet that seemingly conveyed his concern about the unfolding crisis, echoing the apprehension felt by Western capitals over the persistent instability and the looming threat of a civil war in this nuclear-armed nation.

Musk's tweet featured a split image: the upper portion depicted a serene sleeping girl with the caption, "How do girls sleep?" In stark contrast, the lower portion showcased a sleep-deprived man with bloodshot eyes and the caption, "How do boys sleep? - They don't. They are monitoring the situation with Wagner Coup." By employing humour and imagery, Musk artfully conveyed the idea that the situation demands vigilance and attention.

Additionally, Musk shared another meme stating, "Don't even trust nobody."

The Wagner mercenary group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, was once in such proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he earned the moniker "Putin's chef." However, in a national address, Putin expressed his commitment to taking "decisive action" in response to the "armed mutiny" orchestrated by Prigozhin's forces, who have reportedly seized control of a crucial city and are advancing toward Moscow.

While Putin condemned the actions of the Wagner Group as treasonous, Prigozhin responded defiantly in an audio message, asserting that neither he nor his men have any intentions of surrendering. Proclaiming their patriotism, he rejected the accusations of treason and dismissed the idea of complying with the president's request or that of the Federal Security Service (FSB).

As the world closely observes the situation's development, leaders from Europe to the United States have expressed their concerns. The British Ministry of Defence, in its regular intelligence update, classified this crisis as "the most significant challenge," emphasizing the pivotal role that the loyalty of Russia's security forces, particularly the Russian National Guard, will play in determining the outcome. The report also highlighted the movement of additional Wagner units north through Voronezh Oblast, indicating a likely objective of reaching Moscow.

The international community remains on edge, awaiting further updates as this unfolding crisis continues to grip Russia. The uncertain fate of the nation hangs in the balance, as the world watches with bated breath, apprehensive about the potential consequences and impact on global security.

