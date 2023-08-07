Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight: Will it happen or not?

The internet has been buzzing with anticipation ever since Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, two tech titans, challenged each other to a cage fight. The latest development in this epic showdown comes from Musk's X (formerly Twitter) account, where he mentioned that the exact date of the fight is still uncertain due to a possible surgery requirement after an MRI on his neck and upper back. However, Musk remains optimistic and expects to have a definitive answer about the schedule this week.

On the other side of the ring, Mark Zuckerberg has been itching for the fight to happen. He recalls suggesting August 26 as the date for the battle, but Musk is yet to confirm, leaving Zuckerberg in suspense. Zuckerberg said, "I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."

The cage match has garnered significant attention ever since the two billionaires agreed to it back in June through a series of social media posts. Initially, the fight generated quite the chatter, but talk died down toward the end of June, with Zuckerberg even expressing uncertainty about whether the bout would ever come to fruition.

The venue for the clash will be Musk's Twitter, which is currently undergoing a rebranding as 'X'. Musk announced that all proceeds from the live stream of the battle will be donated to charity for veterans, earning him praise for his philanthropic gesture.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino couldn't contain her excitement and eagerly commented on Musk's tweet, mentioning that she is clearing her calendar to witness the monumental fight. With Zuckerberg's eagerness and Musk's recent announcements about the surgery, we can say both parties are equally interested in the fight to happen. Even if Zuckerberg himself doesn't want to hold his breath for the fight, we will definitely need to wait and watch for any concrete confirmation from either side.

In the past, Elon Musk was seen training diligently with experts like Lex Fridman, a computer scientist well-versed in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and UFC champion George St-Pierre.

In the midst of all this hype, Mark Zuckerberg has been working to rehabilitate his image in a bid to win over Musk. Interestingly, his new social network, Threads, has also been making waves, posing a significant challenge to Twitter's dominance in the short-form posting space.

Despite the lingering uncertainty surrounding the fight, sports betting odds continue to favor Zuckerberg as the potential winner, given his intense training and previous victories in MMA fights.

