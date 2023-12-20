Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend Grimes unveils a new AI toy called Grok which can talk to children

Singer-Songwriter, Grimes who also happens to be the ex-girlfriend of Elon Musk is launching her own AI-powered toy called Grok. For the unaware, Grok is the name of the AI chatbot launched by Musk’s AI company xAI recently. She also voiced for the rocket shaped AI toy and the rest of the collection of screen-free AI plushies. With the help of OpenAI’s tech, this toy is designed to make conversations with kids, as if they are talking to their friend.

Grimes has also shared the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption “Special announcement”. Do note, that Grok, the AI chatbot is not integrated in the said toy. Just a couple of months back, xAI launched its Grok AI chatbot to compete with the likes of ChatGPT and Google Bard.

According to a report by The Washington Post, Grimes is an investor and an advisor in the toy company. Curio CEO, Misha Sallee, revealed that these toys were designed with Grimes’ kids in mind. She stated, “The toy was designed for X and the other kids, but X primarily because he's of age where he can actually talk to the toy, and it can talk back more effectively."

Elon Musk and Grimes share three children: X AE A-XII, Exa Dark Siderael Musk and Tau Techno Mechanicus. The eldest daughter, nicknamed X, was born in 2020 while the couple welcomed their second child in 2021 via surrogate. The third one was born in 2022. Notably, Grimes and Musk are co-parenting their three children after their split in September 2021.

Crio’s three plushies are named as Grok, Gabbo and Grem and the company claims the toys will start shipping in early 2024.

The X Grok

According to Musk, the chatbot Grok, that was introduced this year by xAI, apparently has a ‘rebellious streak’. The AI company, wrote in a blogpost that Grok is inspired by The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, the cult sci-fi comedy by British author Douglas Adams.

