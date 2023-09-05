Elon Musk's father Errol Musk is concerned that his son might be at risk of assassination

Errol Musk, the father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has raised concerns about his son's safety following a report that highlighted Elon Musk's influence on government decisions. According to a report by The U.S. Sun, Errol Musk expressed fears that his billionaire son might be at risk of assassination.

The 77-year-old Errol Musk criticized a recent article in The New Yorker, describing it as a "hit job." The article explored the influence of the world's richest person on government decisions, particularly regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Pentagon officials, as cited in The New Yorker, likened Elon Musk to an "unelected official" and voiced concerns about his stance toward Vladimir Putin. The report also underscored the vital role played by SpaceX's Starlink satellites in the Ukraine conflict.

Errol Musk, acknowledging a strained relationship with his son, voiced his concerns about Elon's safety, given the heightened attention and scrutiny surrounding him. Elon Musk has previously publicly referred to his father as a "terrible human being."

Errol Musk characterized The New Yorker article as "the artillery-like softening up of the enemy before the actual attack." These concerns about Elon Musk's safety have arisen previously, with the billionaire humorously suggesting the possibility of "dying under mysterious circumstances" following a disagreement with Russia's space chief over providing Starlink terminals to Ukrainian soldiers last year.

Security concerns around Elon Musk have manifested in various incidents, including reports of two bodyguards accompanying him, even to the bathroom. A lawsuit filed in May revealed his request for a bathroom next to his office to avoid disturbing his security team during nighttime visits.

One prominent incident involved the tracking of Elon Musk's private jet in December, leading to his accusation that journalists intended to harm him. Musk also claimed that a "crazy stalker" had followed a car carrying his son, mistaking it for him.

Also read: Elon Musk announces audio, video calls on X for Android, iOS, PC, Mac; no phone number required

Also read: Elon Musk thinks Twitter’s ex-CEO Parag Agrawal was no ‘fire-breathing dragon’, and lacked ‘leadership quality'