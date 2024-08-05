Elon Musk's Neuralink implants brain chip in second human patient

Neuralink, the brain chip startup owned by Elon Musk, has successfully implanted its device in a second patient. This is the second patient after 28-year-old Norland Arbaugh. The device is designed to help paralysed individuals control digital devices through thought alone. This development is part of Neuralink's ongoing testing aimed at aiding those with spinal cord injuries. Neuralink aims to implant devices in eight more patients this year as part of its clinical trials. This ambitious goal reflects Musk’s confidence in the technology, which he believes could revolutionise how individuals with paralysis interact with the world.

Musk revealed that the second patient, who has a spinal cord injury similar to the first patient, now has 400 of the device’s 1,024 electrodes functioning. He shared this update on Lex Fridman’s podcast, expressing optimism about the procedure’s success. However, he did not specify the exact date of the surgery. The Neuralink team, including Elon Musk participated in an 8.40-hour podcast discussing the technology, its future and more. Musk also discussed how the technology can be also used for visually impaired patients.

The first patient, Noland Arbaugh, also shared his experiences on the podcast. Before receiving the implant in January, Arbaugh used a stick held in his mouth to operate a tablet. Post-implant, he can now control his computer merely by thinking, significantly enhancing his independence and reducing his dependence on caregivers. Despite initial setbacks when the implant's wires retracted, Neuralink adjusted its algorithms, restoring the device's functionality.

In addition to Neuralink updates, Musk mentioned his political engagements. He has spoken with Donald Trump, endorsing him for the U.S. presidential race, and discussed forming a commission to enhance government efficiency by reducing business regulations. Musk believes that current U.S. regulations stifle innovation.

