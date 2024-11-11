Elon Musk's rising influence in Trump era: Potential policy shifts and global business impact

Elon Musk, the visionary CEO behind Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and other groundbreaking ventures, has emerged as a significant political force following his outspoken support of President-elect Donald Trump. Trump's decisive victory for a second term has positioned Musk to wield extraordinary influence in the upcoming administration, potentially reshaping government policies in ways that could profoundly benefit his array of companies.

According to the US govt records Musk contributed at least $119 million to a pro-Trump political action committee, financing extensive get-out-the-vote efforts during the critical final stages of the campaign. Musk's endorsement came on July 13, the day Trump survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. Following his endorsement, Musk tirelessly promoted Trump, spending election night alongside him at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The close relationship between the two has led to speculation about Musk's potential role in the new administration. Trump has hinted at appointing Musk as his "efficiency czar," a position that would allow the entrepreneur to apply his business acumen to streamline government operations.

Insiders suggest that Musk's political maneuvering is part of a broader strategy to secure favourable treatment for his companies. His businesses—ranging from electric vehicles and space exploration to brain-computer interfaces—are heavily dependent on government regulation, subsidies, and policy decisions.

According to a report by Reuters, “Elon Musk sees all regulations as getting in the way of his businesses and innovation," said a former top official at SpaceX. "He sees the Trump administration as the vehicle for getting rid of as many regulations as he can, so he can do whatever he wants, as fast as he wants."

Implications for Musk's enterprises

Automotive Industry: Tesla stands to benefit significantly from a deregulated environment. Musk aims to influence the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to ease potential enforcement actions related to Tesla's driver-assistance systems, "Autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving." He is also advocating for a unified federal approval process for autonomous vehicles, replacing the current patchwork of state regulations. This could accelerate the rollout of Tesla's fully autonomous "Cybercab," slated for production in 2026.

Space Exploration: SpaceX, already leading in government-financed rocket launches, could see reduced regulatory hurdles. While this might expedite missions and innovation, some industry experts caution that a lax regulatory approach could have unintended consequences. "Taking a lax regulatory attitude in a sector as dangerous as rocket-building could blow up in everyone’s face and set back the industry for a decade," warned a former SpaceX official.

Biotechnology: At Neuralink, Musk has expressed frustration with the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval process, which he feels has slowed the company's progress in developing implantable brain chips. With increased influence, Musk could push for expedited approvals, raising both opportunities and ethical concerns in the realm of bioengineering.

Influence on international markets

Tesla's foray into international markets has been marked by the establishment of Gigafactories outside the United States. The Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, is Tesla's first manufacturing plant abroad and serves as a strategic foothold in the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) market. This venture allows Tesla to bypass import tariffs and reduce production costs, but it also places the company amid the complex trade relations between the US and China. Any policy changes or trade disputes could directly impact Tesla's operations and, by extension, US interests in the global EV market.

In Europe, the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg positions Tesla at the heart of the continent's automotive industry. Europe's stringent environmental regulations and commitment to reducing carbon emissions align with Tesla's mission but also set the stage for competitive dynamics that could influence US policies on automotive standards and environmental regulations.

SpaceX's ambitious projects, such as the Starlink satellite constellation, aim to provide global internet coverage, reaching remote regions where internet access is limited or non-existent. While this endeavour has the potential to bridge the digital divide, it also raises concerns about space traffic management, orbital debris, and international telecommunications regulations. The global nature of Starlink may prompt US policymakers to collaborate with international bodies to establish regulations governing space usage and satellite operations. India’s good relations with upcoming Trump administration can also be a strong positive for Musk. Starlink is competing with giants Reliance Jio and Airtel, and so far, the satellite spectrum allotment is in Musk’s favour.

Potential risks and criticisms

While Musk's supporters are enthusiastic about the prospect of deregulation boosting innovation, critics are wary of the implications. There are concerns that reducing oversight could compromise safety, ethical standards, and fair competition.

For instance, NASA depends heavily on SpaceX for space missions, including potential astronaut rescues, which complicates the enforcement of safety regulations.

As the Trump administration prepares to take office, the extent of Musk's influence remains to be seen. His potential role could lead to significant shifts in policies affecting technology, transportation, space exploration, and biotechnology.

Investors and industry watchers are closely monitoring the situation. Tesla's stock has already seen a significant uptick, closing up about 15 per cent on Wednesday, reflecting market optimism about the potential regulatory easing.

The collaboration between Musk and Trump could redefine the relationship between government and private industry, balancing the drive for innovation with the need for regulation to ensure safety and public well-being. The coming years will reveal how this dynamic unfolds and what it means for the future of American industry and global technological advancement.