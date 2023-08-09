Dating Elon Musk was like the best internship ever: Ex-girlfriend Grimes talks about relationship with Tesla CEO

Tesla CEO Elon Musk started dating Grimes (real name: Claire Elise Boucher), a Canadian musician, in 2018. After welcoming their second child together, the two broke up in 2022. In a recent interview with Wired, Grimes opened up about her relationship with the billionaire. She revealed that dating Musk was like the 'best internship ever'.

She stated, “I learned from him, like, the best internship ever. People don’t like talking about Elon, but it was incredible to be right there watching all that SpaceX stuff happen. That’s a master class in leadership and engineering and makes you understand how rare it is to have a leader of that quality.”

Both Musk and Grimes are still on good terms as, at the time of the breakup, Grimes wrote that Musk is “my best friend and the love of my life”.

When asked what Musk learned from her, she jokingly said, “Maybe to have more fun. I try to soften him up, to build family culture. And he steals a lot of my memes.”

Elon Musk’s biographer Walter Isaacson has also detailed the relationship in the upcoming book. In a post on X, Isaacson revealed that on their second date, Musk took her on a drive where he showed off the self-driving car technology. He stated, “While driving her to a restaurant, he showed how fast the car accelerated, then took his hands off the wheel, covered his eyes, and let her experience Autopilot.”

From https://t.co/7JGHd10lOC on Musk meeting @Grimezsz:



"Every now and then, often at the most complex of times, the Creators of Our Simulation—those rascals who conjure up what we are led to believe is reality—drop in a sparky new element, one that creates chaotic new… pic.twitter.com/knXFrmjVEq August 7, 2023

When asked if she thinks this physical fight will actually happen, she responded, saying, “I think so.” She added that in her opinion Elon is very strong but “Zuck is training a ton.”

Grimes stated that she would prefer if this fight didn’t happen. She told Wired, “I love gladiatorial matches, but watching the father of your children in a physical fight is not the most pleasant feeling. But it’s not going to cause brain damage, so actually, I think this is good. Dudes need some outlet for trad[itional] masculinity.”

