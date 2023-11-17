Elon Musk’s X has now become a job search portal for web users; check details

After promising to make X, formerly Twitter, a cooler version of job searching platform LinkedIn, Elon Musk has finally rolled out the feature for the web users.

You can now head to X web version and search for your preferred job. Since it is still in its initial stage, the only two filters that you get for job search are “keyword” where you can put the job role you are looking for or the company or industry while in the “location” option, you can choose your preferred location.

Introducing our job search tool.



Start exploring jobs on web at https://t.co/0A5snlK8Ne. pic.twitter.com/4KS0016M5N — Hiring (@XHiring) November 16, 2023

This is one more step for the platform in pursuit of becoming an “everything app”, something that the tech billionaire has been emphasising for a long time now.

People send me LinkedIn links sometimes, but the cringe level is so high that I just can’t bring myself to use it, so I ask for the resume or bio to be emailed.



We will make sure that the X competitor to LinkedIn is cool. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2023

To start looking for jobs on X, go to its job portal and add the desired keyword and location, you will see a list of job listings infront of you where you can see the details like job role and responsibilities and a brief about the company, just like LinkedIn. If you are convinced with that, just tap on “Apply Now” which will take you to the official job listing on the company website. There you can follow the on-screen instructions and you are good to go.

In addition to this, you will also see job cards on the official profiles of the companies on X. They can be shared easily on the platform as well.

X has recently updated its privacy policy revealing that it will collect data related to users’ employment history, employment preferences, skills and abilities, job search activity for “job applications and recommendations”.

This job search portal is currently available for web users but the company has announced that it will soon be available on iOS and Android devices as well.

Beyond just text-based direct messaging, Musk has signaled that there will be additional features for personal one-on-one communication, whether it's audio or video, think FaceTime, if you will, within the app.

Recently, the tech mogul announced that he wants X to become a dating app as well which will then compete with others in the pool like Tinder and Bumble. In the past few months, X has tried taking over major apps like YouTube by introducing long form videos, dating apps and now LinkedIn.

While the concept of “everything app” is fascinating like WeChat that is acing in China, but it can be challenging to take on so many rivals that have long-existing consumer base.

