Elon Musk’s X launches XChat, unveils encrypted messaging and file sharing in bid to become a super app

X, formerly known as Twitter, has taken another step toward Musk’s grand vision of becoming an all-in-one platform, launching its latest feature, XChat, for select paid users. This new messaging tool introduces end-to-end encryption, vanishing messages, comprehensive file sharing, and audio/video calling as X intensifies efforts to become central to users’ digital lives.

Announcing the update on Sunday, Elon Musk described XChat as an “all new” chat system featuring “(Bitcoin style) encryption, vanishing messages, and the ability to send any kind of file. Also, audio/video calling.” Musk added that the platform’s encryption was “a whole new architecture,” but did not elaborate on technical details. X has yet to clarify how this encryption model works in practice.

The feature is currently being tested among X’s paid subscribers, with messages reportedly protected by a four-digit passcode, according to TechCrunch. Screenshots from app researcher Nima Owji indicate support for advanced group chats and a “vanishing mode,” pointing to further private communication options on the horizon.

X had previously introduced encrypted messaging for paid users in 2023 but paused the feature last week for improvements, possibly in preparation for the XChat rollout.

The push for private and secure messaging comes as Musk continues to reposition X as more than just a public forum for viral takes and trending debates. Musk has openly stated ambitions for X to become an “everything app” in the mould of China’s WeChat, encompassing private messaging, dating, digital banking, and more. Last year, Musk described his goal of making X a “fully fledged” dating site and a digital bank by 2024.

The race to build a Western super app is heating up beyond X as well. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s project, World, is working to create a verified digital identity network, recently launching an “App Store” for human-optimised applications and rolling out Orbs, biometric scanners for iris recognition, which now count over 26 million users.