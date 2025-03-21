Elon Musk’s X sues Indian government over alleged expansion of censorship powers

Elon Musk’s social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), has launched a legal challenge against the Indian government, accusing the Ministry of Information Technology of unlawfully expanding its censorship capabilities. The lawsuit, filed on March 5, 2025, alleges that New Delhi has developed a parallel system for content removal that bypasses established legal safeguards meant to protect free speech.

The legal battle comes at a critical time, with Musk reportedly preparing to launch his other high-profile ventures, Starlink and Tesla, in India.

X’s lawsuit claims that the Indian IT Ministry is encouraging other government departments to use a content-blocking website launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs last year. According to the complaint, the website enables countless government officials to issue content removal orders without the stringent safeguards traditionally required under Indian law.

“This mechanism creates an impermissible parallel system that facilitates unrestrained censorship of information in India,” X argued in its court filing as reported by Reuters. The company is now seeking to have the directive quashed, citing it as an overreach of governmental power.

The case is the latest episode in X’s ongoing conflict with the Indian government over content moderation policies. In 2021, X found itself at odds with New Delhi over its refusal to block tweets related to a farmers’ protest against government policies. The company eventually complied under public pressure from Indian authorities, but the legal dispute remains unresolved.

The current lawsuit highlights a broader concern that the Indian government is expanding its reach over social media platforms in ways that bypass established oversight mechanisms. Under Indian law, content removal orders are supposed to be issued only in cases related to national security, public order, or the sovereignty of India, with oversight by top officials.

X’s complaint argues that the new mechanism not only undermines these protections but also places unnecessary burdens on social media companies by requiring them to join the government’s content-blocking website.

The legal dispute comes at a time when Elon Musk is actively working to expand his business footprint in India. The billionaire entrepreneur’s satellite internet service, Starlink, and electric vehicle manufacturer, Tesla, are both eyeing India’s rapidly growing market.

However, the ongoing legal friction over content censorship could complicate Musk’s expansion plans in the country. Some analysts speculate that the dispute may impact the government’s willingness to approve necessary permits and licenses for Musk’s other ventures.

The Karnataka High Court briefly heard the case earlier this week, but no final decision has been reached. The court is scheduled to continue hearing arguments on March 27.