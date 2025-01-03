Elon Musk’s X to offer streaming with X TV and financial services with X Money, says CEO Linda Yaccarino

X, formerly known as Twitter, is set to transform itself further in 2025 with the introduction of financial services under “X Money” and a streaming platform called “X TV.” The announcement, made by CEO Linda Yaccarino on Wednesday, underscores the platform’s ambition to evolve into an all-encompassing “everything app” that rivals China’s WeChat.

Yaccarino revealed the 2025 roadmap in a New Year’s post on X, highlighting plans to connect users “in ways never thought possible.” These services aim to expand X beyond its social media origins. X Money is expected to function as a payment platform, while X TV is speculated to become a streaming hub for live sports and other media content.

The platform also plans to enhance Grok, its AI chatbot, as part of its broader push into artificial intelligence.

The announcement aligns with the vision first shared during the platform’s rebranding from Twitter to X in 2023. The rebranding marked significant changes, including the introduction of X Premium, the removal of the legacy verification system, and the replacement of the iconic bird logo with a sleek X symbol.

At the time, X set out to offer more than microblogging, promising audio, video, payments, and banking services to create a “global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities.”

Yaccarino reaffirmed this ambition, stating that the platform aims to leverage AI to “reshape the international social sphere.”

What to Expect from X in 2025

• X TV: Speculated to stream live sports and media, X TV could position the platform as a rival to established streaming services while integrating content with the social platform’s ecosystem.

• X Money: Expected to introduce financial and payment services, potentially enabling peer-to-peer transactions, e-commerce integrations, and global remittances.

• AI Integration: The development of Grok signals deeper AI integration into X’s services, enhancing user experiences and personalisation.

In 2024, X changed the world. Now, YOU are the media!



2025 X will connect you in ways never thought possible. X TV, X Money, Grok and more.



Buckle up. Happy New Year!🥂 — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) December 31, 2024

The move to diversify X’s offerings mirrors the functionality of China’s WeChat, which combines messaging, payments, e-commerce, and media in a single platform. X’s evolution could challenge competitors like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, which are also exploring AI and expanded functionalities.

Under Elon Musk’s leadership, X has pivoted toward becoming a multifaceted platform. With its 2025 expansion into financial and streaming services, the company aims to solidify its position as more than just a social media platform, creating a unified hub for communication, entertainment, and commerce.

As details about X Money and X TV emerge, 2025 could mark a transformative year for X and its users, bringing Musk’s vision of a global “everything app” closer to reality.