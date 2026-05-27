Elon Musk’s XChat app is coming to Android soon! Know what it offers

In April, Elon Musk’s X released a standalone messaging app called XChat for the iOS ecosystem. Now, the company has confirmed that the app will soon be released for Android devices, and it's open for pre-registration. If you use X, you may want to try XChat for a more convenient messaging experience. However, it has not revealed the official rollout date for the Android ecosystem.

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The XChat app shares similar features to Meta’s WhatsApp, but there are some new exclusive features aimed at enhancing user privacy and offering a more integrated messaging experience within the X ecosystem. Here’s what the XChat app will offer to Android users:

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XChat app for Android

XChat account shared a post on X confirming its availability for Android devices in the coming days. It further revealed that users must pre-register to get early access once it's officially rolled out.

We visited the Android Play Store to check what the XChat app offers Android users, and the features were similar to those on iOS. The app is said to be a “focused space built for conversation,” with “No ads. No tracking. Fully end-to-end encrypted,” the page reads.

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X claims that “Privacy is the foundation” for the XChat app, hence it offers features like end-to-end encryption, protected PIN, disappearing messages, allowing users to block screenshots, and much more that compete with WhatsApp’s privacy features.

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Alongside privacy features, the XChat app will allow users to edit or delete sent messages, audio or video calls across devices, create massive group chats with up to 481 members, and it also enables users to share large photos, videos, and files.

To use the XChat app, users will not have to create a separate account, as they can use their X account to sign in and connect with their friends, family, creators, and colleagues. This will allow users to skip invites or share phone numbers.

