WhatsApp introduces ‘Incognito Chat’ mode for Meta AI chats: Here's how it works

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, has released an ‘Incognito Chat’ mode with Meta AI to keep your conversation with an AI chatbot private. The company says that the new private mode will allow users to have conversations that involve highly sensitive topics or personal information, such as financial details, health-related information, personal issues, and confidential work data.

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What is ‘Incognito Chat’ and how it works

According to WhatsApp's blog post, the Incognito Chat mode feature is built on Meta’s “Private Processing technology,” which is said to make the conversation with the AI chatbot “invisible to anyone else.” This technology uses Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), which are said to process the conversation in a protected cloud environment, making it restrictive for anyone to access.

Therefore, the conversations will remain temporary and private between you and the Meta AI chatbot. WhatsApp said, “Incognito Chat with Meta AI is truly private — no one can read your conversation, not even us.”

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Incognito Chat with Meta AI is said to create a confidential and temporary space where you can interact with the chatbot privately. Meta claims that only the user can see the chat and that the messages are processed in a secure system that even Meta cannot access. In addition, the conversations are not permanently stored permanently and they will disappear automatically by default.

Meta AI Incognito Chat availability

The Incognito Chat in Meta AI is rolling out to users in WhatsApp and the Meta AI app over the coming months.WhatsApp also revealed that it will introduce a “Side Chat” feature where users can privately ask Meta AI for help during an ongoing chat conversation. The AI will understand the context of the discussion and assist without interrupting or changing the main chat itself.

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This feature is said to roll out in the coming months, and it will also use its Private Processing technology for added privacy.