Engineer from Bihar secures Rs 2 crore annual salary package at Google

Abhishek Kumar, a computer engineer from the small village of Jamu Khariya in Bihar’s Jamui district, has achieved what many dream of—he’s secured a position at Google’s London office with an impressive ₹2 crore annual package, according to a report by NDTV. Set to begin his role in October, this marks a major turning point in Abhishek’s career, and his journey from a humble background to one of the world’s leading tech companies is nothing short of inspiring.

Abhishek’s father, Indradev Yadav, is a lawyer at Jamui Civil Court, while his mother, Manju Devi, is a homemaker. From early on, the importance of learning was ingrained in him, a principle he credits for his success. “This is my biggest achievement, and I’m very excited,” Abhishek is quoted in the report. “Working at Google is a dream for many software engineers, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to work on projects that can have a real impact.”

Abhishek’s rise to success wasn’t without challenges. After completing his schooling in Jamui, he earned his degree in software engineering from NIT Patna. His career quickly took off when he landed a ₹1.08 crore job with Amazon in 2022, where he worked until March 2023. He then transitioned to a German investment firm’s foreign exchange trading unit.

But his sights were set higher—on Google. Balancing his full-time job while preparing for Google’s notoriously difficult interviews wasn’t easy. He often found himself working 8-9 hours a day and using every spare moment to sharpen his coding skills and prepare for the interviews. “It was tough juggling work and interview prep,” Abhishek admitted. “But creating a solid strategy for the interviews, and sticking to it, made all the difference.” His dedication and perseverance paid off, and he successfully navigated Google’s interview process.

“Even though I come from a village where my home was made of mud, I’m now able to build a new house,” he shared, reflecting on how far he’s come. His family faced its own share of difficulties, including his mother’s health issues, which became a driving force behind his relentless pursuit of success. “Once we had the resources, we made sure she received the best medical care,” he said. For Abhishek, education was the gateway to not only his success but his family’s well-being.

Abhishek’s journey offers hope to anyone facing seemingly insurmountable challenges. “Everything is possible,” he said, encouraging others to pursue their goals. “I firmly believe that any child, no matter where they come from—whether from a small town or a big city—can seize the biggest opportunities with the right dedication and focus.”

Abhishek credits his family for their unwavering support, particularly his parents and brother, who inspired him throughout his journey. “They’ve been my biggest inspiration,” he said, reflecting on the strong foundation that helped him reach this momentous milestone.