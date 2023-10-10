Ex-Google employee who wanted to work there till retirement loses job after 2.5 years of service

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, recently made an announcement regarding significant layoffs within its recruiting team last month. While the precise number of affected employees remains undisclosed, many individuals have come forward to share their personal experiences. When Alphabet initially revealed the layoffs, they stated that the decision to release "a few hundred" employees was not part of a larger-scale workforce reduction. The company also emphasised its intention to maintain the majority of the team for crucial roles. Additionally, Alphabet is committed to assisting affected employees in finding alternative positions, both within the company and externally.

Some former Google employees took to LinkedIn to express their sentiments about their time working for the company. Some expressed their nostalgia for their colleagues and workplace, while others expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work for the tech giant. One former employee mentioned that he had hoped to work at Google until his retirement.

In a heartfelt post, this individual conveyed his initial aspiration to continue working at Google until his retirement. However, he was among those affected by the recent layoffs, which were unrelated to job performance. He also shared that he received the news shortly before resuming the second half of his paternity leave.

Ending his message on a positive note, the ex-Google employee expressed his willingness to return to the company "in a fraction of a heartbeat" and described it as a "magical place with remarkable people."

"Thought I'd be working for Google until I retire, but alas. I'm gutted to share that I am among so many talented Recruiters who were impacted by another round of (non-performance-related) #layoffs. This is a few weeks before I was scheduled to head out on my second half of paternity leave. But hey, "at-will" means "at-will," and I get it. I'd join the company again in a fraction of a heartbeat given the opportunity,” he wrote.

"It's truly a magical place with remarkable people. Thank you, #Google and #Googlers for everything! I'm optimistic because I know the value I bring to the table, and I'm hoping to share a celebratory update sooner rather than later," he concluded.

Prior to the layoffs within the HR team, Google had already announced the elimination of 12,000 positions in January of this year. A few months later, the company also made cuts in its Waze mapping app department as part of the integration of the app into Google Maps products.

