Facebook, Instagram ban misleading ads on coronavirus cure

Facebook is banning ads on its platform that promise to prevent, cure, or incite "a sense of urgency" around the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, said the company in a statement.

"We recently implemented a policy to prohibit ads that refer to the coronavirus and create a sense of urgency, like implying a limited supply, or guaranteeing a cure or prevention. We also have policies for surfaces like Marketplace that prohibit similar behavior," the company confirmed in a statement, reports Business Insider.

Facebook added that it has similar policies for both Instagram and Marketplace, where users can sell and buy items.

Facebook is believed to be facing a surge in misinformation related to coronavirus. Coronavirus has infected over 79,000 people worldwide and killed over 2,600 in the last few months.

In January, Facebook had said it was removing false information "flagged by leading global health organisations and local health authorities that could cause harm to people who believe them."

The tech giant uses fact-checkers to check and remove false claims in its newsfeed.

