Fastrack unveils Limitless FS1 smartwatch with ATS chipset and health monitoring features

Fastrack is expanding its smartwatch segment with the launch of the fashion tech series, Limitless, in an exclusive association with Amazon Fashion. The series is designed to cater to the needs of the Gen Z audience, offering the best in style and design. The first product in the series, the Fastrack Limitless FS1, boasts the fastest and most advanced ATS chipset, enabling seamless calling with single sync BT calling facility.

It will be available at a special launch price of INR 1995 only on Amazon Fashion on 11th April.

The Limitless FS1 is the brand's largest display so far, offering a 1.95" Horizon Curve Display. It also comes equipped with Alexa, the inbuilt virtual assistant, allowing users to keep track of all their fitness and health needs. Fastrack has made a significant stride in the smartwatch market with the introduction of the Limitless series, and it has much more in store for its consumers.

The series will have a total of 5 smartwatches, with the FS1 being the first product with a new and larger display. Fastrack has integrated BT v5.3 and a seamless touch experience, ensuring a zero-lag connectivity experience through the watch. The Limitless FS1 promises to be a must-have for all audiences, featuring the next-gen ATS chipset that ensures uninterrupted connectivity and lightning-fast performance.

In addition to the contemporary design and features, the Limitless FS1 comes with an array of health monitoring features. These include continuous stress monitoring, auto sleep tracking, and 24*7 heart rate monitoring.