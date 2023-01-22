Fired from Snap, Amazon and now Google in 4 months; An engineer’s professional roller coaster

The tech industry is currently seeing a wave of layoffs in the past few months, with hundreds of thousands of employees being let go from Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech companies. This has left many tech workers back on the job market. Add hiring freezes, salary cuts and general malaise to that and industry experts are warning this won’t be over soon.

In an unfortunate and almost unreal story, a software engineer has come out and said that he has been fired from three big tech companies in the last four months. The person shared his ordeal anonymously on the workplace app Blind.

The post which has now gone viral stated that he was laid off by Snap in September last year. He joined Amazon soon but was handed the pink slip barely two months later in November. He then joined Google but unfortunately, his name was among the 12,000 people that were recently fired from the company.

The engineer wrote in his post, "Guess date of hire is a pretty reliable metric for layoffs when dealing with several thousand of employees, but I'm not sure what to do now. I'm very fortunate to have had multiple overlapping severances at this point but need to find employment soon."

Screenshot of his post

The story of this anonymous engineer is not an isolated case. It paints a picture of an industry that is becoming increasingly competitive and ruthless in its pursuit of efficiency and profits. With companies cutting jobs and taking measures to reduce costs, employees are feeling the impact of these measures. For those who are employed, long hours and an unusual pay structure are becoming the norm.

Also Read

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces 12000 job cuts, impacted employees now receiving emails

This social media app for giving compliments is going viral among teens

As Netflix’s Reed Hastings steps down, meet the two new CEOs replacing him