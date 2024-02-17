First look at Android 15: Google strengthens ties with Samsung

In a much-anticipated reveal, Android enthusiasts have been treated to their inaugural glimpse of Android 15. The latest iteration of Google's mobile operating system brings with it a plethora of behind-the-scenes enhancements aimed at bolstering communication between hardware and software.

This unveiling comes at a pivotal moment as Google fortifies its collaboration with its long-standing rival-cum-partner, Samsung. The emphasis on enhancing the platform's overall health and fostering closer collaboration with hardware manufacturers appears strategically sound, particularly in the quest to rival Apple's renowned seamless integration of hardware and software.

The unveiling of the first developer preview marks the commencement of the Android 15 journey, with public beta versions slated for release early this spring as Google marches towards platform stability by June.

A notable portion of the updates revolves around Android's Dynamic Performance Framework, a critical component responsible for managing the interaction between power-intensive applications and the device's power system. These refinements are engineered to enhance the device's responsiveness to various demands on its GPU, CPU, and thermal systems, while concurrently optimising power efficiency for apps with prolonged background operations. Though not necessarily headline-grabbing, these enhancements are pivotal for overall performance optimisation.

Privacy features also take centre stage in Android 15, with fortified defences against malware infiltration into app files. Moreover, the update incorporates the latest iteration of the Privacy Sandbox, an ongoing endeavour aimed at facilitating targeted advertising while upholding user privacy in the wake of evolving digital landscapes.

However, Android 15 isn't solely focused on privacy and performance enhancements. It also introduces support for the partial screen recording feature, a highlight from one of Android 14's beta releases, allowing users to record specific app content rather than the entire screen. Additionally, improvements in the camera experience within third-party apps are on the cards, aligning with recent efforts from Samsung. Notably, low-light image previews will undergo additional processing to enhance brightness, mirroring the final image output post-capture. Furthermore, app developers will gain access to flash controls to fine-tune intensity settings, thereby enhancing user experience.