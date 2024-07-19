Flipkart G.O.A.T. sale 2024 is set to begin in India on July 20, just like Amazon Prime Day: Check details

Flipkart G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) sale 2024 is set to begin in India tomorrow i.e. July 20 and will end on July 25. Plus members will get early access to the sale offers starting today i.e. July 19. Amazon will also host its Prime Day sale from 20-21 July. During the Flipkart sale, buyers will get an instant discount of 10 per cent of up to Rs 5000 with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IDFC First Bank credit cards in the upcoming sale.

Flipkart G.O.A.T sale 2024: Best deals on smartphones

As per the Flipkart sale preview page, the company will give discounts and offers on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 and Vivo T3 5G. As per the early bird sale event, the iPhone 14 Plus is available at Rs 53,999, the Google Pixel 7 is available at Rs 32,999 and the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is selling at Rs 27,999. The Poco X6 Pro will effectively cost up to Rs 22,999.

Realme P1 5G will be available at Rs 14,999, down by Rs 1,000, while Vivo T2 Pro 5G will be available at Rs 20,999, down from Rs 26,999. Google Pixel 8, launched at Rs 75,999, will be available at Rs 47,999 during the upcoming Flipkart G.O.A.T. sale.

Notably, the newly launched CMF Phone 1 will go on sale today at an effective price of Rs 14,999 with bank offers. Poco M6 Pro will also be available at a starting price of Rs 8,999.

Flipkart is set to reveal more details about the sale offers starting today at 6 pm.

As for the Amazon Prime Day sale smartphone offers, customers will get offers on several smartphones. OnePlus 12 will be available at Rs 52,999, down from Rs 64,999, Realme Narzo 70 Pro will sell at Rs 14,999, down by Rs 10,000, Poco M6 will be available at Rs 9,249 and Tecno Pop 8 at Rs 6,209.

Some of the major deals include Apple iPhone 13 selling at Rs 47,999, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at Rs 74,999 and the OnePlus Nord 4 CE at Rs 21,999, down from Rs 24,999.