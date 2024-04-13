Flipkart Mega Saving Days Sale: Here’s how to avail Rs 50,000 discount on Apple iPhone 15

The ongoing Flipkart Mega Saving Days sale promises great deals for tech enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike, with discounts and exchange offers available until April 15. Leading the charge in this sales extravaganza are substantial price cuts on select smartphones and home appliances, courtesy of Flipkart.

As part of the promotional blitz, Flipkart is slashing prices on a range of smartphones and home appliances, enticing customers with irresistible deals. Particularly noteworthy are the discounts on flagship smartphones, with the iconic iPhone 15 taking center stage. Originally priced at Rs 79,900, the iPhone 15 is now up for grabs at a reduced rate of Rs 65,999, thanks to a flat discount of Rs 13,000. But that's not all; Flipkart sweetens the deal further by offering attractive exchange offers on several popular flagship phones.

For those eyeing an upgrade, Flipkart's exchange offers present a tempting proposition. By trading in their old smartphones, customers can avail themselves of additional discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on their new purchase. This means that those parting ways with their iPhone 14 Pro Max could potentially bag substantial savings on the latest iPhone 15 model.

However, the decision to cash in on these offers isn't straightforward. While the exchange bonuses may seem enticing, it's crucial for consumers to weigh the pros and cons carefully before taking the plunge.

Upon closer inspection, it becomes apparent that the exchange values offered by Flipkart vary significantly depending on the model being traded in. While older models like the iPhone 13 may fetch a modest sum of Rs 26,000, the exchange value for premium devices like the iPhone 14 Pro Max soars to a generous Rs 50,000. This transparency in pricing underscores Flipkart's commitment to delivering genuine value to its customers.

Nevertheless, swapping a high-end device for an entry-level model may not be the wisest choice for everyone. However, for those with older iPhone models, such as the iPhone 13, the deal might still be worth considering, given the attractive exchange value offered.

The iPhone 15, touted as the star attraction of the sale, boasts an impressive array of features designed to captivate tech enthusiasts. With its expansive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display equipped with ProMotion technology, the device delivers a visually stunning experience with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the latest A16 Bionic chip ensures blazing-fast performance, even when tackling demanding tasks.

Photography enthusiasts will delight in the iPhone 15's upgraded camera system, which includes a new 48MP main sensor capable of capturing breathtaking images and videos, even in low-light conditions. Coupled with improvements to the Ultra Wide and Telephoto cameras, users are treated to a versatile shooting experience.

In addition to these enhancements, the iPhone 15 boasts a long-lasting battery that keeps users connected throughout the day. The introduction of an under-display fingerprint sensor adds an extra layer of security, while the inclusion of a USB-C port offers convenience in charging and connectivity.