Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Rs 13,000 off on Apple iPhone 15, discounts on Samsung, Vivo, more

Flipkart has started its latest Mobile Bonanza sale, offering discounts on several smartphones including Poco X6, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Motorola Edge 40 Neo. The sale will continue throughout the Valentine's week. The sale, which began recently, will continue until February 15.

The e-commerce website is offering no-cost EMI options, "best exchange prices", and additional discounts for Flipkart Plus members.

Here are some of the offers on iPhones and other Android smartphones:

The iPhone 15 is available at its lowest price yet, Rs 66,999, a flat discount of Rs 12,901 from its launch price of Rs 79,900. The iPhone 15 Plus model is also available with a discount. The 128 GB model is selling at a price of Rs 76,999 which is also around Rs 13,000 cheaper than the launch price of Rs 89,900.

The iPhone 13 is available for Rs 52,999, and the iPhone 14 for Rs 57,999. The iPhone 15 Pro is listed at Rs 1,27,990, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is on sale for Rs 1,48,900, with a flat discount of Rs 11,000. The sale also includes other Android smartphone deals with bank offers.

The Vivo T2 Pro price is down to Rs 21,999 from the listed price of Rs 26,999. The realme 12 Pro+ and Realme 12 Pro, which were launched in January this year are also available during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale.

The Samsung S21 FE 5G (2023) model is also on sale at a price of Rs 28,999. However, the phone comes with a dated Qualcomm Snadragon 888 chipset which is a flagship chipset from 2021.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo, originally priced at Rs 22,999, can be bought for Rs 21499 with a DBS bank credit card.

Moto G34 (4GB+128GB) model is available at Rs 10,999. It was listed at a price of Rs 13,999.