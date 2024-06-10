Formula 1: Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Canadian Grand Prix; Lando Norris P2, George Russell P3

Max Verstappen, the reigning Formula One world champion, conquered the unpredictable Canadian Grand Prix for the third consecutive year, adding another impressive victory to his already dominant 2023 season. The Red Bull driver expertly navigated a rain-soaked and incident-filled race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, proving his mastery over both the challenging conditions and his rivals.

Starting from the front row alongside Mercedes' pole-sitter George Russell, Verstappen remained calm and collected throughout a race marked by constant changes in weather, strategic pit stops, and two safety car deployments. He waited for his moment, snatching the lead from McLaren's Lando Norris during the final round of pit stops and then expertly managing the gap to secure his 60th career win.

"Not easy but we did it," exclaimed a triumphant Verstappen over the team radio. "We had to be on top of our calls and I think, as a team, it went really well today. I think we pitted at the right time and of course the safety car worked out nicely for us but even after that I think we were managing the gaps quite well."

The win, Verstappen's sixth in nine races this season, was a testament to his adaptability and racecraft. He expertly handled a track that swung back and forth from wet to dry, fended off challenges from both McLaren and Mercedes, and even wrestled with issues with his Red Bull's suspension.

"I love it, that was a lot of fun," beamed Verstappen. "Those kind of races you need them once in a while."

Norris drove a brilliant race to finish second, his best result of the season, while Russell held off a charging Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling battle for the final podium position.

The victory will be a welcome boost for Red Bull, which has seen its dominance challenged in recent races. The team heads back to Europe with a comfortable lead in the constructor's championship, while Verstappen extends his advantage in the driver's standings to a commanding 56 points over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

It was a disastrous day for Ferrari, with both drivers failing to finish. Sainz crashed out after losing control of his car on the slippery track, while Leclerc retired early due to an engine issue.