Formula E unveils new Gen3 Evo car for 2025 season, promises to be faster than Formula 1

The all-electric Formula E championship revealed its latest innovation on Thursday, the Gen3 Evo car, slated for debut in the 2025 season. With a bold claim to outpace Formula One in acceleration from 0-60 mph, Formula E asserted its dominance in the realm of electric racing.

Anticipating the Monaco ePrix weekend, Formula E declared that the cutting-edge Gen3 Evo would achieve the 0-60 mph sprint in a mere 1.82 seconds (0-100kph in 1.86 seconds), boasting a staggering 30% faster acceleration rate compared to the current Formula One cars. Furthermore, the Gen3 Evo is set to achieve a remarkable top speed of 200mph upon its introduction in season 11.

Beyond its impressive speed, the Gen3 Evo is positioned to redefine efficiency in formula racing. With an electric motor delivering over 90% efficiency, a stark contrast to the 40% efficiency typical of internal combustion engines, the Gen3 Evo promises to be the epitome of sustainability and performance.

"The GEN3 Evo heralds a ground-breaking chapter in the evolution of Formula E, embodying our dedication to innovation and high performance achieved sustainably," remarked series CEO Jeff Dodds in a statement, emphasising Formula E's commitment to pushing the boundaries of sustainable racing.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the governing Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), echoed this sentiment, hailing the Gen3 Evo as a significant leap forward in electric racing technology.

In addition to its unprecedented speed and efficiency, the Gen3 Evo marks several firsts for Formula E. It will be the championship's inaugural car equipped with four-wheel drive, activated during qualifying and race starts, enhancing its traction and performance on the track. Moreover, the Gen3 Evo boasts reinforced and more durable bodywork, ensuring resilience in the face of rigorous racing conditions.