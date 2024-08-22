Fortnite returns to iPhones and Android devices in Europe after four-year absence

After a four-year hiatus, the popular multiplayer shooter game Fortnite is back on iPhones in the European Union and Android devices worldwide. This follows legal measures by the EU and the implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which challenges the dominance of Apple and Google's app stores.

Fortnite, developed by Epic Games and backed by Tencent, was removed from Apple and Google's app stores in 2020 for violating their payment guidelines. Epic had introduced a direct payment feature, bypassing the app store commissions of up to 30%.

The DMA now allows Epic to launch its own game store within the EU, enabling users to download Fortnite directly. However, Apple continues to block access outside of Europe.

“We are really grateful to the European Commission for not only passing the DMA and enabling store competition, but also going in and robustly holding Apple and Google's feet to the fire to ensure that they can't just obstruct competition,” said Epic CEO Tim Sweeney.

Sweeney also criticised Apple and Google for their attempts to impede the launch of Epic's game store, stating, "They were going to great efforts to slow us down, and tried to stop us several times, and the European Commission always stepped up and ensured that competitors were able to enter the market."

This return couldn't be more timely, according to Anzelle Robertson, of The Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF). "The timing couldn't be better," she told Business Today. "Thousands of teenagers are being herded into the back of fully loaded station wagons and SUVs, marking the start of a journey back home and back to reality from their summer vacation destinations, with schools in most of Europe and the United Kingdom set to reopen early in September." The long car rides back home, often a source of boredom for teenagers, could now be filled with the excitement of Fortnite battles. As Robertson puts it, "the 'Battle Bus' is mobile again, and the industry should be ready to welcome a new generation of gamers on board."

Epic's game store launches with Fortnite, Rocket League Sideswipe, and Fall Guys for mobile, with plans to expand its offerings in partnership with other developers. The company anticipates adding 100 million new mobile users by the end of the year.

While alternative app stores like AltStore also offer access to Fortnite, the installation process on iOS devices remains cumbersome, according to Epic. Robertson acknowledges the challenges surrounding alternative app stores, stating, "Both Apple and Google have been accused by companies including Epic to be creating barriers to the installation of alternative app stores, with reports of cumbersome and confusing processes that deter users from seeking out these options."

Apple maintains that it has implemented the DMA's requirements while prioritising user privacy and security. Robertson points out that while new app stores might offer innovative billing models and opportunities for mobile service creation, they also need to address the issues of fraud and unclear customer experiences that plagued the industry in the past.

Despite the challenges, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney expressed his commitment to the fight for open app stores, stating, "We probably lost over a billion dollars of revenue by losing access to the iOS customer base worldwide for four years, but what's the cost of freedom?"