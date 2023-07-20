Foxconn CEO Brand Cheng meets Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin amid talks of major investment

In a significant development for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu's economic landscape, Foxconn's CEO Brand Cheng met with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Monday and more recently Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday to discuss a massive investment plan in the region.

In addition to Stalin, Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister TRB Raja was also present at the meeting to discuss investment plans of the iPhone maker in the state.

For Karnataka, the focal point of discussion was Foxconn Industrial Internet's (FII) plan to inject Rs 8,800 crore. This substantial investment is expected to give a significant boost to the technology sector and generate over 14,000 job opportunities for the local workforce. The State's Commerce & Industries Minister, MB Patil, took to Twitter to express his enthusiasm about the forthcoming investment, highlighting its potential benefits for the state.

"Karnataka Welcomes #Foxconn Industrial Internet (#FII) Company's Mega Investment, Boosting Tech Sector and Job Opportunities!" Patil tweeted, revealing the impressive figures of the investment and job creation.

During the productive discussion, CEO Brand Cheng and his team presented their vision for Foxconn Industrial Internet, a global leader in network devices for IIoT-based smart manufacturing. The company aims to amplify the tech industry by focusing on developing high-quality outer covers for iPhones. With its commitment to innovation and advanced manufacturing, Foxconn's entry into Karnataka could prove to be a game-changer for the state's tech ecosystem.

Also Read Hollywood vs AI: Why famous actors including Oppenheimer, Barbie cast are on strike

Karnataka Welcomes #Foxconn Industrial Internet (#FII) Company's Mega Investment, Boosting Tech Sector and Job Opportunities!



✅ Rs. 8,800 Cr of investement

✅ 14,000+ job opportunities



Participated in a productive discussion with #FII CEO Sri #BrandCheng & his Team, held… pic.twitter.com/PC4DCRJyMR — M B Patil (@MBPatil) July 17, 2023

To facilitate Foxconn's expansion plans, the Karnataka government has pledged full support by offering suitable land for the manufacturing unit. The state has earmarked 100 acres of land in the Japanese industrial Park near Tumakuru, providing the ideal location for the company's ambitious operations.

If all goes according to plan, Foxconn's potential investment in Tamil Nadu Karnataka could significantly strengthen both states' position in the global technology landscape while driving economic growth and generating numerous job opportunities for its skilled workforce.

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Google appeals to Supreme Court to quash antitrust directives on Android in India