Foxconn faces tax, norms row in Devanahalli; Gram Panchayat issues notice, locals threaten mass protest

A major standoff is brewing between Koyira Gram Panchayat and Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt. Ltd. in Devanahalli taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, over alleged tax non-payment, violation of local building norms, and denial of jobs to locals.

The Gram Panchayat has issued a formal notice to Foxconn, directing the company to submit approved building plans, construction licences, completion and occupancy certificates, and survey-wise built-up area details for its facilities in Doddagollahalli and Aruvanahalli villages, spread over 5.33 lakh square metres. The Panchayat said information is available only for vacant sites, even though buildings have been constructed and operations have begun.

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Local representatives allege that despite multiple letters and meetings, Foxconn has not provided employment to locals, instead recruiting people from outside after calling locals for interviews. They have also accused the company of failing to pay local taxes, even as other establishments, including the international airport and factories, regularly pay taxes.

Warning of strong legal action under the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, the Panchayat has given the company seven days to comply. Locals have also threatened a mass protest on the 7th, involving thousands of people from multiple panchayats, if their demands are not addressed.