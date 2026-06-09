SBI transfers Rs 8,813 crore dividend cheque to government for FY26 – Stock up 2% today

State Bank of India (SBI) has transferred a dividend payout of Rs 8,813 crore to the Government of India for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The massive dividend update was highlighted in an X post shared on June 8 by the Ministry of Finance.

“Smt @nsitharaman receives a dividend cheque of Rs 8,813 crore for FY 2025-26 from Shri C S Setty, Chairman - @TheOfficialSBI,” Nirmala Sitharaman Office wrote on X.





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Smt @nsitharaman receives a dividend cheque of Rs 8,813 crore for FY 2025-26 from Shri C S Setty, Chairman - @TheOfficialSBI. pic.twitter.com/wNeB9HkqVw — Nirmala Sitharaman Office (@nsitharamanoffc) June 8, 2026

The central government stands as the largest stakeholder in the country’s premier public sector bank. It holds a 55.52% stake, or around 507 crore equity shares. This hefty payout follows an earlier decision by the bank's, which declared a dividend of Rs 17.35 per equity share for FY26, which had May 16 as the record date.

SBI share price

In Tuesday’s afternoon trade, SBI shares were trading 1.95% higher at Rs 1,001 per share. The stock showed uptrend momentum, climbing from its previous close of Rs 981.90 per share. The counter has gained for the second straight session today.

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JM Financial on SBI

Meanwhile, a thematic research report released by brokerage firm JM Financial outlined a underlying retail revival, noting that "disbursals revive in PLs, education, auto" alongside "healthy growth in HL, gold loans."

JM Financial highlighted that "GNPA inches up in unsecured and auto loans," though it noted that the broader metric for "GNPA improves across segments."

“As per the segmental NPA data given as part of quarterly results (FY26 versus FY25), GNPA came down across all the sub-segments with the sharpest decline witnessed in the Corporate, Agriculture and SME portfolios,” JM Financial said.

“We analyse SBI’s FY26 performance based on its annual report, Basel III disclosures and other filings. Within retail, home/gold loans remained key growth engines and personal/education/auto loans saw a recovery in disbursement trends, although rising stress in the unsecured/auto portfolio is a key variable to monitor,” JM Fiancial said.

