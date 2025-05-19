Foxconn to begin shipping Made-in-India iPhones from Karnataka by June, says Minister

Karnataka is poised to become the next powerhouse in Apple’s global supply chain, as Foxconn’s new electronics manufacturing unit at Devanahalli nears completion. Karnataka’s Minister for Commerce & Industries, M B Patil, announced that the facility is almost ready to go live, with commercial shipments of made-in-India iPhones expected as early as June.

“This isn’t just a manufacturing milestone – it marks a strategic shift. With rising geopolitical and tariff pressures, India is fast becoming Apple’s preferred production hub,” Patil said in a post on X. He emphasised that the development reinforces Karnataka’s status in global manufacturing and opens up new avenues for foreign investment.

Highlighting the scale of the project, Patil noted that Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed most iPhones sold in the US during the June quarter will be assembled in India, a significant shift away from China at a time of increased global trade tensions.

“As a Kannadiga, this is a proud moment. From Mysuru to Cupertino, Karnataka is making global headlines,” Patil added, underscoring the region’s growing influence in the world’s technology ecosystem.

The Foxconn facility spans 300 acres in the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) Industrial Area in Doddaballapura and Devanahalli Taluk, part of Bengaluru Rural District. The new plant comes on the heels of a Rs 21,911 crore capital investment, according to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s 2025-26 Budget speech. The state is supporting the project with incentives worth Rs 6,970 crore, managed by the Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) initiative.

As Apple looks to diversify its production base and de-risk its supply chain, India is stepping up as a major manufacturing centre, an opportunity that could reshape the global electronics landscape.