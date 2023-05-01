Free Twitter blue tick? 'Legacy' users find bug that briefly restores their verification badge

Twitter recently removed blue ticks for all the legacy accounts on the platform. The only way left to get the verification badge is by subscribing to Twitter Blue service at Rs 900 per month. To everyone’s surprise, what seems to be a bug, is allowing users to get back their blue tick but only for brief period of time.

Twitter blue ticks available for free?

As reported by several users, if they make tiny changes to their bio and save it, they start seeing their blue tick again. All you need to do is update the profile bio with "former blue check" or "Legacy blue check" in the bio, and the Blue Tick is likely to appear immediately.

Reportedly, it is only happening for the legacy users whose verification blue ticks were recently removed. Also, it is not yet sure for how long will this blue tick last. A few reported that the blue tick vanished as soon as they refreshed their app or web

Once the blue tick starts appearing, upon clicking, it will read, "This account is verified because it's notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category."

I just wrote “former blue check” in my bio and then a blue check appeared next to my name. I deleted it bc it weirded me out but… coding error? Will someone else try this — ali segel (@OnlineAlison) May 1, 2023

Apparently, if you put “Former Blue Check” in your bio, it gives you a blue check.



I did it and it worked but then the check was gone within 60 seconds. Gotta wonder if they’re doing this manually…

😈 — Adrienne Lawrence, Esq. (@AdrienneLaw) May 1, 2023

Adding "former blue check" to my bio caused a blue check to appear. "Legacy blue check" also worked. "Ex blue check" did not.



Everything is cool and normal here at twitter dot com. pic.twitter.com/yu5gxYIq6q May 1, 2023

The “former blue check” in bio glitch works y’all. Who is in charge of this awful lil app? pic.twitter.com/X641TOigy0 — The Jay Agenda (@JayJurden) May 1, 2023

Very freaked out by the fact that if you put “former blue check” in your bio, a blue checkmark will appear. It only works if you were legitimately a former blue check and it is obviously some sort of twisted punishment. pic.twitter.com/u7WofeDS1E — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) May 1, 2023

hahahahahaha if you were a legacy blue tick and you add ‘former blue check’ to your bio your blue tick comes back and even has ‘this account is verified because it is notable in’ etc blurb because they only *hid the ticks because they literally CANNOT WORK OUT HOW TO REMOVE THEM* — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) May 1, 2023

Twitter Blue benefits, price

Twitter Blue service provides features like edit tweet, 10,000-character cap per tweet, ability to upload high quality videos, more visibility, two-factor authentication with SMS and blue checkmarks to all the subscribers.

As for pricing, the Twitter Blue service costs Rs 900 per month for Android and iOS users and Rs 650 per month on web in India.

Notably, users with Blue service subscription, more than 1M followers (dead or alive) are the only ones with the Blue Tick verification badge.

In other news, Elon Musk has reduced the paid parental leave from 20 weeks to just 14 days for those employees who work in states in the US that do not have a paid leave policy, reported The New York Post. This has caused an uproar among the employees working for Twitter.

