Fresh groceries and more right at your doorsteps: PhonePe's Pincode app teams up with Simpli Namdhari’s to fulfil this

Pincode, the store-first commerce app by PhonePe, has revealed a new collaboration with Simpli Namdhari’s, India's sole 100 percent veg omni-channel retailer. Omnichannel is a term used in e-commerce and retail to describe a business strategy that aims to provide a seamless shopping experience across all channels, including in store, mobile, and online.

Now, Pincode's this partnership will introduce a diverse range of groceries, fresh fruits, vegetables, and premium FMCG products on the Pincode App.

With over 2 million registered users and more than 1.5 million orders processed so far, Pincode is experiencing rapid growth. The platform offers merchants various benefits such as free delivery, seasonal incentives, and reliability in order fulfillment, enabling a smooth transition to the digital marketplace.

Additionally, Pincode provides comprehensive support to retailers by way of training, specific dashboards, and a mobile app for daily use, enabling retailers to effectively manage their online storefronts. With Pincode, customers can browse and shop from well-known shops and supermarkets in their neighbourhood from the convenience of their own homes.



Vivek Lohcheb, CEO of Pincode, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Simpli Namdhari’s, a prominent omni-channel retailer in Bengaluru known for its extensive range of fresh fruits and vegetables.

"Pincode is working to empower local businesses to thrive alongside the e-commerce boom. By partnering with us, merchants can seamlessly digitize their shops as we provide them with all the expertise they need to go online while leveraging our extensive network to drive online demand," he said.

Gurmukh Singh Roopra, CEO of Simpli Namdhari’s, highlighted the potential of the partnership with Pincode in expanding their online reach. Roopra acknowledged the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms among consumers for their convenience.

"In addition to our own ecommerce platform, the Pincode app will help drive more online orders for Simpli Namdharis by offering our extensive catalog of over 5000 products across fresh fruit and vegetables, staples, dairy, FMCG and more to customers."