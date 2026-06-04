From deepfakes to crypto scams, financial fraud risks rise as bank frauds hit ₹36,000 cr

India's rapidly expanding digital economy is facing a growing threat from sophisticated financial crimes, with bank frauds involving more than ₹36,000 crore reported during FY25 and cyber-enabled fraud emerging as one of the fastest-growing categories of financial crime, according to a knowledge paper released jointly by Khaitan & Co and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

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The report, titled Fraud in the Digital Age: Legal, Compliance and Enforcement Challenges, highlights how emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies and digital communication tools are transforming the fraud landscape and creating new challenges for businesses, regulators and law enforcement agencies.

Digital boom

India's digital payments ecosystem has witnessed remarkable growth over the past decade, with transaction volumes increasing 38-fold, according to the report. While the rapid adoption of digital payments has improved financial inclusion and convenience, it has also opened new avenues for cybercriminals and organised fraud networks.

The report notes that financial fraud is becoming increasingly sophisticated as criminals exploit technological advancements and the growing interconnectedness of the financial system. Investigations that once focused on traditional banking frauds now routinely involve encrypted communications, virtual assets, digital evidence and cross-border criminal networks.

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Fraud and deepfakes

Among the most significant emerging risks identified in the report are AI-powered scams and deepfake technologies.

As artificial intelligence tools become more accessible, fraudsters are increasingly using them to impersonate individuals, manipulate digital content and create convincing fake audio and video recordings. These technologies can be deployed to deceive consumers, bypass verification processes and facilitate financial crimes on a larger scale.

The report warns that existing legal and compliance frameworks are being tested by these evolving threats, requiring a more agile response from regulators and enforcement agencies.

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Crypto-linked offences

Cryptocurrency-related offences are another area of growing concern. The report highlights the challenges investigators face in tracing transactions involving virtual digital assets, particularly when such activities span multiple jurisdictions.

Combined with organised cybercrime networks and anonymous digital communication channels, crypto-linked frauds can complicate investigations and delay enforcement actions.

To address these risks, the report examines India's legal and regulatory framework governing fraud investigations and evaluates the role of key enforcement agencies in tackling increasingly complex financial crimes.

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Call for proactive fraud prevention

Beyond identifying challenges, the report urges policymakers and institutions to move beyond a reactive approach to fraud enforcement.

Drawing lessons from jurisdictions such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Singapore, the paper advocates a more proactive and intelligence-led model focused on prevention, early detection and risk management.

With digital transactions continuing to surge and financial fraud becoming more technologically advanced, the report argues that stronger compliance systems, enhanced investigative capabilities and closer coordination between businesses, regulators and law enforcement agencies will be critical to protecting India's digital economy from emerging threats.

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